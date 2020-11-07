ASUS Warns Radeon 6800/XT Stock Will be Gone in Minutes

With the Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards set to make their debut on November 18th, with AIB partner cards coming a week later, based on the figures that AMD has provided it seems pretty clear that these new GPUs are going to be more than a little potent and, who knows, they may actually be better than anything Nvidia currently has on the market. As such, it’s not entirely surprising that there is already a significant amount of demand and hype from consumers.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, if you were hoping that AMD may have been able to avoid the stock shortages that have plagued all of the Nvidia 3XXX releases so far, then it seems you’re more than likely set to be disappointed.

ASUS Issues RX 6800/XT Stock Warning

Following a forum post by ASUS Nordic representative, David Hammer, he has said that he fully believes that all of the initial stock for both the Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT graphics cards will be gone within literally minutes of it being available. As such, be it Nvidia or AMD, getting one of their new graphics cards this side of the year seems increasingly if not unlikely, then, at the very least, more than a little difficult.

While he does give a glimmer of hope for the ‘standard’ 6800, it seems pretty clear that, at least in ASUS’ opinion, 6800 XT’s are going to fly off the virtual shelves.

What Do We Think?

Admittedly, between the GPUs both AMD and Nvidia have to offer, we daresay that many of you reading this are more than a little interested in making the upgrade, but don’t want to get stuck in any kind of ordering chaos. As such, perhaps the most prudent advice is that, if you can wait until early next year, it might overall be more advantageous to your sanity.

For us personally though, more than anything we just want to check these new Radeon 6000’s out just to see if they are really as good as AMD says, because if they are, Team Red may be onto something very special (particularly in terms of market share figures) for 2021.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!