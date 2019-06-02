Attack from Outer Space DXR Ray Tracing Demo Released

Attack From Outer Space

With the release of the Nvidia 20XX graphics cards last year, ray tracing is still one of the biggest buzz words in the industry. Admittedly, some are not entirely convinced with it and believe that rather than a big bang, the technology is more of a damp squib.

If you are, however, the proud owner of an RTX graphics card then there’s good news for you. Utilising the ray tracing update to the Unreal Engine, user The_Distiller has released for free a pretty awesome tech demo showing allowing you to see the ray tracing action in all its glory!

Ray Tracing

With the release, The_Distiller has said:

Four weeks ago I decided to participate in the NVIDIA DXR spotlight contest and started working on a little project to familiarize myself with the new real-time ray tracing technology recently added in 4.22. The result is this playable tech demo. For the setting I chose a miniature film set, built by an amateur filmmaker in the 70’s, shooting a scene for a vintage sci-fi movie in the vein of “War of the Worlds” and alike. As a Martian robot your mission is to wreak as much havoc as you can. Level an entire main street of a rural town in america and make your fellow Martians proud!

Free Download

Using a 1950’s sci-fi style, we must admit to being more than a little impressed with the demo. If you’re equally impressed and want to try it yourself, then I have good news for you. Being released for free, Attack From Outer Space is available to download now for free!

You can access the download via the dropbox link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the tech demo? Do you own a ray tracing graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!