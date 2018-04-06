Audeara A-01 Full Fidelity Headphones Now Available

World’s First Full-Fidelity Headphone with Built-in Hearing Test

Audeara‘s headphones started a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign back in March 2017. Within just 15 hours of launching it, they were able to reach their goal and even exceeded beyond it. In fact, more than $460,000 was raised in total. Needless to say, many saw the value of what this product brings to the market. Audeara are the world’s first full fidelity headphones that actually do a hearing test the first time you use them. This ensures each ear has optimal sound. This also means they make music better, not just louder. Which essentially saves users from increasing the volume and causing potential long term damage to your ears. Considering the headphones were designed by doctors, this is one of its distinct features.

What is the Technology Behind Audeara’s Headphones?

Basically, Audeara headphones use a software interface from a smartphone application to send Bluetooth commands to the on-boardPCB . This allows the headphones themselves to generate the tones and maintains consistency across all Bluetooth devices.

The headphones are calibrated and the profile is used as the baseline for accurate audiogram testing. After the user performs the audiogram, a modulation table is applied. This adjusts all incoming musical signals to the user’s requirements. Using an attenuation model, rather than increasing gain, ensures maximization of the overall signal intensity, without distortion.

With the modulation table stored in the on-board PCB, the user only has to test once for the headphones to apply that table to any Bluetooth signal source. However, the user can test multiple times. Moreover, the software application can store numerous profiles and select an active one.

The result of the audiogram is even visible for the user. Which is perfect for long-term tracking of any hearing loss. Plus, it is also as an educational tool in preventing long-term hearing impairment. If the user’s hearing profile shows significant impairmentm an alert goes out. Which suggests they seek more specialist advice and analysis.

Fundamentally, Audeara understands that every person hears differently. Furthermore, every person hears differently in each ear. So the Audeara headphones tailor the sound for each person based on these two principles.

What Features Does the Audeara A-01 Headphones Have?

Low-latency, high-fidelity Bluetooth

High-quality 40mm Mylar speakers

Adjustable headband and soft over-ear cushion

Rotatable design for easy storage in a slim, hard carry case when traveling

Built-in lithium-ion battery, rechargeable via Micro-USB jack

The headphones also have 3.5mm port for wired use

Advanced, active noise cancelling design effectively reduces noise by up to 85%

How Much Are the Audeara A-01 Headphones?

These headphones are available now for £299.99 from www.audeara.com. This is currently in pre-order status, since they are currently fulfilling Kickstarter backers first. Those who put in the pre-order now will get their A-01 on second release. For peace of mind, it even comes with free worldwide shipping and a 30-day moneyback guarantee.