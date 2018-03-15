Audeze Launches Mobius Gaming Headset

High-end Gaming Headset from Audeze

Audeze has launched their latest gaming headset called the Mobius. It promises immersive cinematic 3d audio in headphone form. How does it do this? The Mobius leverages Audeze’s award winning planar magnetic technology and combines it with head-tracking, room emulation, and sound localization technologies.

It can be plugged or connected via Bluetooth, whichever is convenient for the user. According to Audeze, the battery life lasts for more than 10 hours and it supports AAC and LDAC Bluetooth audio. The connectivity options also expand to USB-C, and USB-A as well as the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. Even the microphone is detachable in case users want to just use it as a headphone.

There are controls on the headset itself instead of through in-line remote, so users can adjust the sound anytime.

How Much is the Audeze Mobius Gaming Headset?

The full retail price of the Mobius is $399, but those who pre-order it through their Indiegogo campaign can get it for just $259. The estimated delivery schedule is in June 2018 at the earliest. In terms of design, purchasers can choose between a blue or gold accent variant.

