Audeze Unveils the LCD-GX High-End Purist Gaming Headphone

Unprocessed Audio for Gamers

Audeze unveiled their LCD-GX at High End in Munich this weekend. According to the company, this is the “world’s first high-end purist gaming headphone”. That means it is purely analog and there are no digital signal processing involved.

It features an open back design with Audeze’s patented Fluxor magnets and Uniforce planar diaphragms with large drivers. In fact, these drivers are “two to four times larger” than other gaming headphones at 103mm. The result is ” unprecedented sound quality with clear voice chat for the serious audiophile gamer” according to the official product page.

In addition to the performance, the LCD-GX is comfortable yet durable as well. The headphones are handcrafted in Audeze’s California factory and has a magnesium housing. This allows it to be lighter while being structurally strong.

How Much Are These Audeze LCD-GX Headphones?

These headphones will start shipping in July with an MSRP of $899 USD.

What is Inside each LCD-GX Package?

The LCD-GX includes a detachable cable with a built-in directional, noise-attenuating boom microphone. It comes with 2 exchangeable cables: One boom mic cable, and a standard LCD series cable.

This boom mic cable terminates with a 1/8″ TRRS 4 conductor plug for use with virtually all PCs, Smartphones and other devices. Also included is a dual 1/8″ splitter for separate headphone and microphone inputs and a 1/4″ stereo plug adapter.