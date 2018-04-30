Avengers: Infinity War Sets New Blockbuster Records

MARVEL’s Record Setting Blockbuster

File this under obvious, but MARVEL‘s much anticipated crossover of all crossover events Avengers: Infinity War just shattered several blockbuster records. The movie is the culmination of over a decade of superhero movies guided by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. It also follows one of the studios most successful movies ever with Black Panther having a historic run of its own just three months prior.

What Records Did Avengers: Infinity War Set?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Avengers: Infinity War earned $250 million in its first weekend domestic US opening. It dethrones previous title holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million). This is more than twice the domestic weekend opening for Spider-man (2002) which at that time set records at $114 million.

Although the movie is not screening in China yet until May 11, it has now dethroned The Fate of the Furious for worldwide openings total of $630 million. However, The Fate of the Furious still holds the highest overseas opening percentage. It is worth $443.2 million in comparison to Infinity War’s $380 million.

In terms of foreign market share, Infinity War sets several records, but comes up short in some countries. It now has the highest debut ever in most Asian nations. This includes South Korea ($39.2M), the Philippines ($12.5M), Thailand ($10M), Indonesia ($9.6M), Malaysia ($8.4M) and India ($18.6M). In Australia however, it is only second to Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $23 million.

Disney of course, owns both the Star Wars and Marvel Studio properties. At this point, they have more than made up the $4 billion price tag they paid to acquire Marvel Entertainment.