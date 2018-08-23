AverMedia GH337 7.1 Gaming Headset Review

GH337 7.1 Gaming

Today is an interesting day for me, as it’s the first time I’ve laid my hands on an AverMedia gaming headset. They’re hardly a new brand on the market though, with a strong history and product range that I’m more than familiar with. They’ve been working with gamers for a very long time indeed, creating some of the most practical and popular capture card hardware on the market. Now, has their experience working so closely with the gaming market paid off? Let’s take a look at the GH337 gaming headset and find out!

Features

With multi-format support, and virtual 7.1 it’s certainly going to appeal to a lot of gamers. However, for me, it’s the larger 50mm drivers and the closed back design that is most appealing. That should mean a nice and powerful sound, big bass, and good noise suppression from the drivers. Furthermore, noise-cancelling on the microphone sounds like a welcome tool to have also.

7.1 Virtual Surround Sound

50 mm Neodymium Drivers

Noise-Canceling Microphone

Closed-Back Design

Multi-Platform Compatible

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AverMedia product page here.

What AverMedia Had to Say

“SonicWave 7.1 GH337 takes gaming audio to a new height. Equipped with 7.1 virtual surround sound and expertly-tuned sound curve configuration, the GH337 is your ultimate weapon for localized, and accurate sound, picking up enemies’ footsteps, special attack cues, and more on the “battlefield,” giving you the advantage over your rivals.” – AverMedia

Product Trailer

What’s in the Box?

In the box, you’ll find the headset, obviously. It comes hard-wired with a rather lengthy USB cable, and a hard-wired microphone too. You’ll also get a second set of ear cup pads.

The PU leather ones are pre-installed on the headset. However, if you want something a little different these breathable cloth ones can be installed easily enough.