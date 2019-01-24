AVerMedia Live Streamer MIC 133 Microphone Now Available

Versatile Video Streaming Microphone

AVerMedia has launched their new Live Streamer MIC 133, a compact and versatile video microphone. Despite weighing in at just over an ounce, the MIC 133 offers excellent performance.

It is sensitive (-37 dB ±3 dB) and quiet (60 db S/N ratio) and can withstand high noise levels (maximum SPL of 110 dB). So whether streaming indoors or outdoors, the MIC 133 is an ideal solution.

The unidirectional mic pattern is optimized to capture the speaker’s voice while rejecting audio from the sides and rear. This keeps the focus on the live streamer, ideal for live broadcasters, and vloggers.

“The Live Streamer MIC 133 gives live streamers a complete, highly portable package with everything needed for high quality audio recording using a camera, laptop, or mobile device,” said David Kao, Sales Director of AVerMedia. “When you combine the quality, reliability, form factor, and maximum flexibility of our mic package, it offers an unmatched real world solution for video creators.”

How Much is the AVerMedia Live Streamer MIC 133?

The AVerMedia Live Streamer MIC 133 is available now for $69.99 USD.

Specifications