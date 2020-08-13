Awesome New Trailer Released for Microsoft Flight Simulator

This “game” has been coming for a long time, and it’s been in various forms of alpha and beta for some time now too. That means we’ve had more screenshots and video clips of it than I’ve dared to write about. However, it never stops looking amazing and the same is true about the latest official trailer.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft is eager to show off their hard work with Microsoft Flight Simulator, and the new trailer showcases plenty of planes and airports too, not just another slow pan of clouds this time. I wonder how they choose which airports to show too, given the game has a whopping 37,000 of them, 2,000,000 cities, and live weather too.

Trailer

As you can see in the video, it’s just one jaw dropping scene after another. Some of the more rural airports really do look fantastic, but the international airports are no less impressive with their complex runway configurations. This game may run on modest hardware, but I suspect 4K with ray tracing, it’ll be about the best looking game we’ve ever seen.

What Microsoft Had to Say

“The sky is calling in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Available August 18, 2020. Hone your piloting skills in a variety of highly detailed aircrafts from light planes to commercial jets built with comprehensive flight models. Explore a dynamic living world in amazing detail with over 37 thousand airports, 2 million cities, and live weather. Pre-Order on Windows 10 or Pre-Install with Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Steam Now.” – Xbox.com

Release Date

Microsoft Flight Simulator is set for release in Beta for Xbox Game Pass for PC on August 18th 2020. However, we’re sure more full release details will follow soon after.