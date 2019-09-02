Back to the Future Dubbed with Half-Life Audio is Magical

I’m sure I’m not the only one here who has played Half-Life extensively. Sure, the game is quite a few years old now. However, it’s still iconic enough that I’m sure even our younger readers have had some experience with it. If you haven’t… Go play the damn game already!

Well, speaking of iconic media, what about Back to the Future! YouTuber TheMostUpset has uploaded a scene from the movie. However, they’ve completely dubbed the games audio and SFX into the movie to replace the original audio. The end result, well, it works way better than I expected. Albeit, it suffers from the heavily compressed low-bitrate audio of the game, but you can’t help that, unfortunately.

Want to see more? Well, amazingly it’s about the only thing this YouTuber does. They edit Half-Life into classic movies, but also now into popular memes and social videos. I mean, we all need a hobby, right? Check out the channel here.

What movies would you love to see edited like this? It’s such a strange concept to me, but I must admit, I like it. Even more, what other games do you think could be used to edit movies? God of War, Halo? Let us know in the comments.

