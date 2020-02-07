Back to the Future: Tesla CyberTruck Edition – Video

Back to the Future is undoubtedly one of the greatest films ever made, and many would consider tampering with it something of a modern(ish) version of sacrilege. In a video released on YouTube channel “Elon McFly” though, I am personally willing to forgive them and, actually, I’ll just call this the best video I’ve seen so far in 2020!

So, what is it? Well, I hope the title was something of a giveaway. But Yes! Someone out there has been working amazingly hard to edit out the DeLorean DMC-12 in one of the film’s most iconic scenes. What have they replaced it with though I hear you ask? Well, only a Tesla Cybertruck!

Back to the Future: Tesla Cybertruck Edition

When the Tesla Cybertruck was first revealed last November, we wrote an article comparing it (largely unfavourably) to a lot of existing products or, in general, memes. One of which just happened to be the DeLorean DMC-12.

In the video below though, it looks like we were not alone in making that connection. In an amazingly polished production, they have created something truly amazing. So, want to watch it? Well, of course, you do! Check out the video below!

What Do We Think?

I love this video. Honestly. A lot!

It does kind of make me wish now that some kind of re-boot was underway that would see the DeLorean actually replaced with the Tesla Cybertruck. And this is coming from someone who loves both the original film and, of course, the amazingly beautiful (but flawed) DMC-12.

Perhaps, Doc Brown said it best though.

“The way I see it, if you’re gonna build a time machine into a car, why not do it with some style?”

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!