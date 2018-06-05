Ballistix Debuts the Sport AT DDR4 TUF Gaming Alliance RAM

Micron and ASUS Team-Up

Micron‘s Ballistix memory in collaboration with ASUS‘ TUF Gaming Alliance is presenting the new Ballistix Sport AT memory modules. Much of the Ballistix memory design styling is already somewhat militaristic in nature. So the partnership with ASUS for their rugged military-themed TUF Gaming Alliance brand seems like a natural move.

The new Sport AT modules have similar standard profile heatspreaders as Ballistix’ Sport DDR4 modules. Instead of gray, red or white colour options however, these new Sport AT come in a darker gray, with military digital camo pattern and yellow accents. These of course match the ASUS TUF Gaming motherboard color scheme. So upon installation, the pair perfectly match up stylistically.

“Although the gaming community is very diverse, we hear our customers consistently ask for two things: DRAM that works seamlessly and modules that provide a great overall system look,” said Jim Jardine, Director of Ballistix DRAM Product Marketing. “Not only are we thrilled to collaborate with ASUS, a best-in-class brand, but by developing products for the TUF Gaming Alliance we get to deliver on two of the factors that are most important to our community.”

What Speeds and Capacity Options for the Ballistix Sport AT Are Available?

As usual, Ballistix is offering these Sport AT TUF Gaming Alliance DDR4 memory modules in dual and quad kits. Users can also opt for 8GB or 16GB-per-module densities. In terms of speeds, it is available as a 2666MHz CL16 or 3000MHz CL17 variant. Each are fully Intel XMP 2.0 compatible and have a lifetime warranty coverage.

There is no pricing information yet, but these memory modules will be available starting July 2018.