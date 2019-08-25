Bandai Namco Rejects Epic Games Store Exclusivity

Since the launch of the Epic Games Store platform last November, we have already seen a number of developers signs deals with the platform to (at least for a period of time) exclusively release their games via the service. It’s a move that has proven very unpopular with a number of PC gaming consumers who have more than a few concerns surrounding Epic Games and how their Store operates.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, Bandai Namco has at least confirmed that they have no plans to ever release anything exclusively via the Epic Games Store.

Bandai Namco Talk Epic Games Store

In the report, Bandai Namco has strongly suggested that, at least for the foreseeable future, Steam will still be a huge factor in their upcoming release.

“We cannot do everything and Japanese [companies] are not risk averse but we’re going slowly. So we have a full platform strategy. The main focus for us is the consumer and the brand. And for each brand we decide what’s the best way to satisfy the consumer and to engage the widest audience possible. So for instance, I don’t see any point of putting Tekken 7 on Epic Store. Epic is just another store. It’s fantastic, they have a lot of strength and [lots of] users, the business model is attractive to us because it’s more profitable but still, their interest is, if I’m correct, exclusivity. And this is not our vision. We want our content to be available for as many fans as possible. I don’t think we’ll deal with Epic in the short term, while we have this strategy. But of course, if they’re open, we’ll go there.”

What Do We Think?

Undoubtedly, Epic Games probably did attempt to court Bandai Namco. Particularly with releases such as ‘Man of Medan’ on the way in the very near future. It seems, however, that while Bandai appreciates what the platform is trying to achieve it is, quite simply, not for them. Don’t misunderstand this, however. Their issue isn’t with the platform and they may still release games on it. What they are saying here, however, is that they will likely never go exclusive on it.

It is, if nothing else, rather refreshing to hear of at least one developer saying no to Epic Games. I’m sure their fans will appreciate it!

