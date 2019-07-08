Batman Arkham Collection Steelbook Gets UK Release

Featuring Rocksteady’s Batman Arkham Games

Batman Arkham Collection Steelbook Edition will be available soon to UK and European gamers.

Amazon UK first accidentally listed the information over the weekend, however, Rocksteady has now confirmed that it is indeed coming. Unfortunate news for PC and Nintendo Switch gamers however, This collection is exclusively for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

What is Included in the Batman Arkham Collection?

This package combines Rocksteady Games‘ Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight in one package with DVD discs. However, it does not include Batman: Arkham Origins since that is by WB Games Montreal.

Batman Arkham Collection PS4

It will also apparently include the promotional Earth 2 Dark Knight skin for PS4 owners for the first time outside of North America according to Eurogamer. This will also be available as a free download who owns Arkham Knight on PS4 early next year.

How Much is This Steelbook Edition?

Arkham Collection Steelbook Xbox One

The Arkham Collection Steelbook Edition has a retail price of £39.99 via Amazon UK. The price is the same for both PS4 and Xbox One version, both now available for pre-order. These will ship out on September 6, 2019.

