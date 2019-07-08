Batman Arkham Collection Steelbook Gets UK Release

Featuring Rocksteady’s Batman Arkham Games

Batman Arkham Collection Steelbook Edition will be available soon to UK and European gamers.

Amazon UK first accidentally listed the information over the weekend, however, Rocksteady has now confirmed that it is indeed coming. Unfortunate news for PC and Nintendo Switch gamers however, This collection is exclusively for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

What is Included in the Batman Arkham Collection?

This package combines Rocksteady Games‘ Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight in one package with DVD discs. However, it does not include Batman: Arkham Origins since that is by WB Games Montreal.

It will also apparently include the promotional Earth 2 Dark Knight skin for PS4 owners for the first time outside of North America according to Eurogamer. This will also be available as a free download who owns Arkham Knight on PS4 early next year.

Quick info for the players who have been asking. Batman: Arkham Collection is coming to Europe in Sept, and includes the E2DK skin (the first time it's available outside NA). Early next year E2DK will be released as a free download for everyone who owns BAK on PS4 worldwide. — Gaz @ Rocksteady (@GazDeaves) July 7, 2019

How Much is This Steelbook Edition?

The Arkham Collection Steelbook Edition has a retail price of £39.99 via Amazon UK. The price is the same for both PS4 and Xbox One version, both now available for pre-order. These will ship out on September 6, 2019.