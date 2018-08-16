Battlefield V Official Gameplay Trailer Released

Battlefield 5 Official Gameplay Trailer Released

Love it or hate it, Battlefield is probably one of the most popular first-person shooter franchises around. Personally, I’ve played every iteration of the game since BF2 and while some have been better than others, overall, at least compared to CoD, I’ve found it to be a largely enjoyable experience.

With EA and Dice keen to ramp up the hype leading up to the release of Battlefield V. A brand new official gameplay trailer has been released.

Looking Polished

As you would expect with a Battlefield release, the gameplay trailer looks exceptionally polished. If this is, indeed, gameplay footage then this will be one of the best looking games in the series to date by a country margin. Similar to Fallout 76 as well, they seem to be cashing in a popular song with a pretty decent cover of ‘House of the Rising Sun’.

When Is It Out?

Battlefield V will release on the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on October 19th. Just a couple days before my Birthday so that’s handy! At at least gives me an excuse to spend a bit of time gaming in front of the PC instead of working.

Despite how good the game looks, I’m not entirely aboard the hype train here. I found BF1 to be a mixed bag of feeling for me. Hopefully, though, this is going to be one of the greatest Battlefield games we’ve seen. We’ve just got to wait and see!

What do you think? Are you planning on getting the new Battlefield? Which is your favourite in the series so far? – Let us know in the comments!