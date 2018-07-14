Battlefield V Open Beta To Launch In Early September

Battlefield V is on the way. It is, after all, a year ending in an even number. It’s actually hard to keep up these days given the amount of Battlefield franchises there are. A common factor in early releases for games these days in an open beta. This is essentially a way to build a little bit of hype for a game and also to get the players to bug test it for the developers. I mean, this is EA so whether they will be fixed or not is questionable, but still.

As part of this, Dice has announced in a report via DSOGaming, that the Battlefield V open beta will begin in early-September.

Time To Get Back Into The Action

I have been a fan of the Battlefield series for quite some time. I was a massive player of BF2, 2142, Vietnam, Bad Company 2 etc. and for a time I also really enjoyed Battlefield One. That is until patches ruined it. I am therefore tentatively excited for Battlefield V, but at the same time, I am a little worried about what it may actually turn out to be.

The open beta will allow players to try out the conquest mode or the ‘Grand Operation Fall of Norway’ which are both on the same map, Arctic Fjord. The latter will give players an insight into the games ‘day’ mode which allows for a simulation of a 24-hour combat situation which is definitely one the features of the new game that has peaked my interest.

When It Is Out?

As for an exact date on the open beta, ‘early September’ is the best we have at the moment. In regards to the full release though, Battlefield V will release for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on October 15th.

Sneaking in before all of this though, EA has said that Battlefield V will feature at Gamescom 2018. The big annual gaming even which is due to start at the end of August.

What do you think? Are you going to try the open beta? – Let us know in the comments!