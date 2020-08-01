Battletoads Gaming Reboot Gets a Trailer & Release Date!

There are many things in life I’m pretty certain I’ll never achieve. Owning a DeLorean, fitting into my 30″ jeans again, and beating Battletoads on the NES. If you do, however, have a lot of love for the latter of those three, then you’re going to want to pay attention as a full-blown reboot is on the way and, better still, we have an official trailer and launch date!

Battletoads!

While not exactly being a huge fan of side-scrolling ‘beat-em-ups’, I must admit that the trailer looks pretty fantastic. Particularly with the hand-drawn animation the developers have used for the game. Better still though, with it confirmed to be coming to the Xbox One and PC on August 20th, this is certainly a pleasant surprise I’m (almost certainly) going to be trying out!

So, what about the PC requirements? Well, as you might expect, they’re actually pretty benign, and, presuming you own even a relatively basic gaming PC (bordering on potato country), you shouldn’t have too much difficulty in trying this out!

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Pentium G620

Pentium G620 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 650 or AMD R7 250x

Nvidia GTX 650 or AMD R7 250x DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 15 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: AMD Phenom II x4 965

AMD Phenom II x4 965 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 650Ti or AMD R7 260

Nvidia GTX 650Ti or AMD R7 260 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 15 GB available space

Where Can I Learn More?

With Battletoads set to release on August 20th, it has been confirmed that the PC version will be available to purchase either through the Microsoft Store or Steam. The trailer does also give a pretty strong indication that this release will be bundled in with the (highly excellent) Xbox PC Games pass.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this release, you can check out the official Steam Store website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!