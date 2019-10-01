BBC Releases ‘The War of the Worlds’ TV Adaptation Trailer

I think many would agree that the best adaptation to date of ‘The War of the Worlds’ has to be the Jeff Wayne album that released way back in 1978. Yes, there was the (relatively recent) Speilberg film that was alright, and also the (even more recent) stage adaptation. Neither of which, however, at least in my opinion, has really given the story the justice it deserves on the big (or small) stage.

Following the release of a new trailer, however, the BBC might be set to finally hit the nail on the head as the latest attempt to bring H.G. Well’s book to the screen is looking amazingly good!

BBC Reveals ‘The War of the Worlds’ Trailer

The trailer would seemingly suggest that the latest adaptation is going to be a faithful replication of the original book. We’re in Victorian England and the Martians have landed in Surrey!

The official synopsis reads:

Set in Edwardian England, this new adaptation of H.G. Wells’ seminal tale – the first alien invasion story in literature – follows George (played by Rafe Spall) and his partner Amy (Eleanor Tomlinson) as they attempt to defy society and start a life together. Rupert Graves is Frederick, George’s elder brother, and Robert Carlyle plays Ogilvy, an astronomer and scientist. The War of the Worlds tells their story as they face the escalating terror of an alien invasion, fighting for their lives against an enemy beyond their comprehension.

When Is It Out?

Sadly, the trailer has not revealed an official release date. I must admit, however, I am hugely looking forward to this. At this point though, I am curious as to whether this will be a ‘feature-length’ release (likely in two parts) or whether it will be an episodic release. I guess we’ll find out more soon.

With a somewhat loose ‘Autumn’ release, however, hopefully, this will not remain forever. (Tenuous pun, I know).

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!