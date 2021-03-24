be quiet! Launches its Silent Loop 2 AIO CPU Cooler

be quiet! has today announced the launch of the Silent Loop 2. An all-in-one water cooling system. At the heart of this powerful cooling solution is a high-quality insulated pump. The three-chamber design and extensive use of insulating material effectively eliminate most of the vibrations and turbulence in the pump housing, thereby reducing operating noise to a minimum. The included Silent Wings 3 high-speed fans ensure low noise levels at high performance. be quiet! has equipped Silent Loop 2 with a large contact area so that even processors with protruding heat spreaders are adequately cooled.

be quiet! Silent Loop 2

The user can control the pump speed by adjusting the input voltage from 9 to 12 volts. A first for be quiet! is the discreet ARGB lighting on the aluminum top of the pump unit. The lighting can be individually adjusted, either with the included controller or via a 5 V ARGB-header on the motherboard. The be quiet! logo is separately illuminated with white LEDs which can be turned off if desired. On the inside of the nickel-plated copper cooling surface are more than 120 micro fins. These provide a very high surface area through which the absorbed heat is efficiently transferred to the cooling liquid circulating in the loop. For this purpose, the pump has an equally quiet and powerful 6-pole motor with three phases.

The be quiet! Silent Loop 2 water cooling system is available with radiators in 120, 240, 280, and 360-millimeter length. Up to three Silent Wings 3 high-speed fans with a diameter of 120 or 140 millimeters ensure that the radiator’s cooling liquid is cooled down quickly. The high-quality PWM fans feature a low-wear and durable Fluid Dynamic Bearing, which, combined with a 6-pole motor and the airflow-optimized fan blades, ensures high static pressure as well as a smooth operation. As a result, Silent Loop 2 is not just the first ARGB water cooling system from be quiet!, but also its most powerful to date.

Built for Long Service Life

Most all-in-one water coolers are closed systems that do not allow for coolant refills. To increase the service life of Silent Loop 2, be quiet! has integrated an easily accessible refill port into the radiator. A bottle with the appropriate cooling fluid is also included in the scope of delivery. The Silent Loop 2 water cooling system is suitable for all common processor sockets. A mounting kit for sTRX4 CPUs will be available separately from June 2021 onwards.

Price & Availability

The be quiet! Silent Loop 2 will be available in stores from April 6. Recommended retail prices are €99 / $99.90 / £93.99 (120 mm), €129 / $129.90 / £119.99 (240 mm), €139 / $139.90 / £129.99 (280 mm) and €159 / $159.90 / £134.99 (360 mm). It should be noted that the Silent Loop 2 will not be made available in the US.

