be quiet! Pure Loop 240mm AIO Liquid Cooler Review

be quiet! is certainly a brand with an excellent reputation for the various high-quality products they bring to the market. Primarily dealing with power supplies, coolers, and cooling solutions, they are undoubtedly a name that carries a lot of respect within the hardware community, and, as a purchase, you should never fail to be impressed with the level of performance provided.

With the launch of the brand new ‘Pure Loop’ AIO coolers, however, be quiet! believes that they really have something special here. Offering high-levels of CPU temperature control and (as their name might’ve suggested) low noise output, they certainly tick (at least in theory) two of the biggest boxes the savvy AIO consumer has!

be quiet! Pure Loop 240mm AIO Liquid Cooler

With the Pure Loop range coming in radiator sizes between 120mm all the way up to 360mm, there is definitely a product to suit all needs and chassis designs here. Specifically for this review, however, we will be taking a closer look at the 240mm design. An excellent ‘middle-of-the-road’ design that should, all going well, give us the best of both worlds in terms of size and performance.

Packing plenty of excellent features, we already have a pretty good idea that in terms of AIO coolers, this new design from be quiet! is going to be pretty good!

Features

Very high cooling performance

Doubly decoupled pump for quiet operation and minimal vibration

Pure Wings 2 120mm PWM fans combine quiet operation with high air pressure

White LED illumination, all-black design and aluminum-style for unmistakable and stylish look

Easy-to-access refill port and included coolant bottle guarantee a long lifespan

Flexible sleeved tubes and a convenient mounting ensure easy handling

Nickel-coated coldplate allows optimum use of liquid metal thermal compound

3-year manufacturer’s warranty

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

What Does be quiet! Have To Say?