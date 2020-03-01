If you’re a fan of isometric adventure games, then I daresay the recently launched ‘Beautiful Desolation’ has come to your attention. If it hasn’t, let me give you a quick rundown. This is essentially an indie-gaming project that looks to combine elements of RPG, puzzle-solving, character interaction and combat. Think of it as a gorgeously detailed mash-up of the classic Fallout and Diablo games.

The game does, however, have a pretty big problem at the moment. And its name is piracy. In a report via DSOGaming, however, the developers have issued a statement in which, they hope, the consciences of those who do own a dodgy copy might be poked a little.

Beautiful Desolation Developers Launch a Piracy Appeal

The Brotherhood, the developers who created Beautiful Desolation, has issued a formal statement to their community. Put simply, they are aware that pirated copies exist. Worse, that there’s (compared to legitimate sales) a disturbingly large number of them! What they hope, however, is that their words may make those who have one of these bootleg copies feel a little compelled to toss them a coin.

“PLEASE, if you could support this project – by even grabbing the soundtrack – that would go a long way to ensuring that we can make more games. The Brotherhood is literally two guys sitting in a room, trying to compete with mega projects and mega budgets in this vast industry. From the bottom of our hearts, we ask that if you play Beautiful Desolation and enjoy it, please throw a few bucks our way. We have a “pirates’ amnesty” page here at the link below. You can donate a dollar or more. No questions asked – we won’t contact you nor do we have an interest in finding out who you are. We only hope to bring future projects to the fans of our games, and need all the resources to make this a possibility.”

How Bad is the Problem?

The team behind the game have claimed that they have recorded around 50,000 unique users of the game. When compared to their sales figures, and most notably their highest circa 1,000 concurrent users on Steam, it doesn’t take a mathematical genius to figure out that piracy has potentially cost them a significant amount of revenue. In theory, pirated copies might be outstripping legitimate on a scale of 50:1.

We do think, however, that their message is fair and, better still, through the amnesty page, you can make a donation to somewhat clear your conscience. You can check out their ‘tip page’ via the link here!

You can, of course, just buy a legitimate copy of the game (which we strongly recommend) via the link here! – At a shade under £14, this is a great gaming bargain and a perfect way to finish off your weekend!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!