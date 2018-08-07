Bee Simulator Creates A Buzz With Amazing Trailer

Bee Simulator Releases A Bizarrely Fascinating Trailer

I must admit, until the trailer came along I never knew that there was a Bee Simulator in the works. My mind was immediately drawn to the crowd-funded disaster that was ant-simulator. This is, however, not that and quite the contrary, Bee Simulator is actually looking surprisingly polished.

In a brand new game trailer released, somehow, Bee Simulator has managed to look both exceptionally epic and very interesting.

How Can This Look So Good?

I honestly have no idea why I like the look of this trailer so much, but I do. We should, of course, all be friendly to bees as unlike wasps, they generally don’t tend to have a pathological hatred of us. The simulator looks to recreate life as a bee with an impressive level of detail to scale while also clearly trying to make a game that’s fun to play out of the experience too.

Who Is Making This Game?

Varsav Game Studios are creating the game and the following is their description of it: “When the first rays of sunlight rise above the horizon, the beehive slowly wakes up. Hierarchy and diligence are vital for the wellbeing of the whole swarm. So you check your wings, measure the antennae degree of deviation, take orders from the Queen, and bee-gin your first independent mission. And that’s just the beginning of your adventures. Suddenly, you learn that people want to cut down the tree that holds your hive. Now your fate – and the fate of your whole family – lies in your small, agile legs and fast wings!”

When Is It Releasing And What For?

Bee Simulator will release for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. As for an exact release date, the official Steam Store Page, which you can visit here, indicates some time this Autumn.

From what I’ve seen about this game so far, it’s certainly going to build a strong buzz amongst gamers. Sorry…

What do you think? – Impressed with the trailer? – Let us know in the comments!