Beneath A Steel Sky Sequel To Release 25 Years After Original

Beyond A Steel Sky

Back in the 90s, there were many developers who produced constant quality when it came to point and click adventure games. While Lucasarts is perhaps the best known, in the UK we had a company called Revolution Games. While you may not have heard of them, their games were arguably just as good. If not, perhaps a little better!

Their success culminated with the release of Broken Sword back in 1996. A game I consider to have been one of the greatest ever made. For many fans of the studio, however, Beneath A Steel Sky will always hold a fond place in their hearts.

For fans of that franchise, however, there is some pretty exciting news. Revolution has confirmed that a sequel, Beyond A Steel Sky, will be released this year. A year which, incidentally, marks the 25th anniversary of its predecessor.

Apple Arcade

Charles Cecil, lecturer at York University and Founder of Revolution has said:

“Even after so many years, fans of the original game are still incredibly loyal and very passionate – and have remained vocal in demanding a sequel. Adventure games are played by a large, diverse audience that hugely enjoys the interweaving of story and puzzles. Our approach has been to write an intelligent, witty adventure game that is wholly intuitive to play and assumes no prior knowledge of the original game or its universe. We aspire to write a modern day 1984 told through the medium of the adventure game”.

As part of the announcement, the game is confirmed as one of the first releases for the upcoming Apple Arcade streaming platform. Is it all, however, good news? Well, that depends!

What Do We Think?

Honestly, I’m not entirely sure. While the announcement of a new game in this much-beloved franchise is great news, there may be more to this than meets the eye. For example, with Apple actively paying for games to be developed for their Arcade platform, is this going to be exclusive to it? – I fear so. If that is the case, then Revolution Games may have sold their soul to the devil here or, at the very least, their most committed fans up the river.

If this doesn’t release as a stand-alone PC game, many are going to be disappointed. This could particularly be a huge pity as in terms of releases, this looks to be one of their most ambitious for years.

What do you think? Did you ever play the original BASS? Looking forward to the sequel? – Let us know in the comments!