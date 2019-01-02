BenQ Launches CinePrime W2700 4K HDR-PRO DLP Projector

World’s 1st 4K DLP Featuring DCI-P3 Colour

BenQ has unveiled the CinePrime W2700 DLP projector, the world’s first 4K home theater DLP projector featuring DCI-P3 color. It provides “connoisseur-grade image quality, world-class color performance, and personalized customizability for home cinema enthusiasts.” At least according to the company.

The W2700 provides 95% coverage of the super wide DCI-P3 color space and 100% of Rec. 709, backed by individual factory color calibration reports ensuring Delta E≤3 color accuracy. Supporting both HDR10 and HLG formats, HDR-PRO incorporates auto color and tone mapping techniques. Offering superior brightness and contrast ranges.

Using special instruments and software, W2700 is tested and adjusted for precise D65 color temperature, gamma, black level, white level, neutral gray, RGBCMY color tracking, hue, saturation, brightness and output from different interfaces based on ITU-R DCI-P3/Rec. 709.

“W2700 introduces budding movie fanatics to real enthusiast-level cinema performance,” said Steve Chu, President of BenQ Europe. “Astounding 4K visuals with precise HDR color combined with powerful image adjustability and installation flexibility to perfectly outfit small audiovisual screening and living rooms.”

Specifications

How Much is the BenQ CinePrime W2700 DLP Projector?

Unfortunately, pricing information is not yet available at this time.

However, each unit comes with a 2-year warranty. Meanwhile, the lamp has a 6 months/750 hours warranty and 15,000 hour lifetime.