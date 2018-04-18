BenQ Launches the EX3203R 31.5-Inch HDR 144Hz Monitor

BenQ Launches the EX3203R 31.5 inch 144Hz FreeSync Monitor

BenQ has a new gaming monitor called the EX3203R, which is also ideal for PC enthusiasts. The 31.5-inch display uses a VA panel which is AMD FreeSync 2 compatible and has a 144Hz refresh rate. This ensures that the display has no tearing and is as smooth as it possibly can, provided the user has a good GPU. The display has a curved 1800R screen with a maximum resolution support of 2560 x 1440. This is currently the sweet spot for those who find 1080p too small and 4K resolution too demanding for GPUs.

The EX3203R boasts a 90% DCI-PR color gamut and has a 4ms (GtG) response time. It has a native contrast ratio of 3000:1, and a dynamic contrast ratio of 20,000,000:1, with a max brightness of 4000 cd/m².

Although not as great as an IPS panel, the VA panel is a good middle ground in comparison to TN gaming monitors. It has decent viewing angles up to 178 degrees left/right or up/down. The entire monitor weighs 8.1kg and comes with a height (up to 60mm) and tilt (-5 to +20) adjustable stand.

In terms of connectivity options, the EX3203R has two HDMI 1.4 ports, and one full-size DisplayPort 1.2a. There are also two USB 3.1 ports and one USB Type-C port. This USB-C port is versatile and can be used for power delivery, video display as well as a port for a storage device. For audio pass-through, a 3.5mm headphone jack is also present.

How Much is the BenQ EX3203R Monitor?

Unfortunately, BenQ did not provide any pricing information or worldwide availability information yet.

