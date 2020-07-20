BenQ Unveils its SW321C 32-inch 4K Professional Monitor

BenQ, a global leader in digital lifestyle devices, continues its legacy of excellence in photo and video editing monitors with the debut of SW321C. The 32″ 4K UHD display lets professionals create better work, faster. Expertly calibrated screen uniformity, HDR10 support, and new Paper Color Sync for color-accurate print previews make SW321C the best 4K monitor for photo and video editing.

Designed with photographers in mind, SW321C features BenQ’s new Paper Color Sync, which enables screen-to-photo color matching for soft proofing images before printing. By matching the image on the display to your paper profile, SW321C allows precise results while easing workflow. The new monitor also incorporates updated Uniformity Technology to ensure edge-to-edge display consistency. Also noteworthy, the innovative panel is specially designed to reduce reflection and glare to absolute minimal levels.

BenQ SW321C Professional Monitor

Established fans of BenQ proprietary AQcolor technology will enjoy industry-standard color performance in this flagship model. SW321C covers 99% Adobe RGB, 95% DCI-P3 / Display P3 and 100% sRGB color spaces. The 10-bit color depth and 16-bit 3D lookup table produce pristine colors with Delta E≤2 accuracy. For added confidence, each SW321C comes with its unique factory color calibration report and certifications from CalMAN and Pantone.

SW321C’s GamutDuo function displays the same image, side-by-side, in different color spaces, such as Adobe RGB and sRGB. Black and white mode previews film effects before adjusting pictures. All of these color modes can be instantly switched via BenQ’s Hotkey Puck G2 to enhance efficiency.

Generously equipped to support video as well, SW321C natively supports uncompressed 4:4:4 or 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 chroma 10-bit video formats as well as HDR10 and HLG capability for vibrant and lifelike video quality.

BenQ knows details matter. SW321C is equipped for success with USB-C connectivity for audio/data/video and power delivery. The stand is height/tilt adjustable, and the display includes a professional shading hood. There is even a custom-designed roller to preserve the anti-glare/anti-reflective panel.

Where Can I Learn More?

With an MSRP of $1,999, the BenQ SW321C certainly isn’t cheap. With its array of high-specification features, however, if you do need a monitor for more than just gaming, this certainly packs plenty of punch. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, you can check out the official BenQ product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!