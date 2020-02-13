Besiege Leaving Early Access After Five Years!

It’s funny how a game that I played five years ago, forgot about four years ago, doesn’t really release until next week. Such is the weird world of Steam Early Access! Besiege was one of the first games to use the Early Access system, but after five years of tinkering, it’ll finally reach version 1.0 and see a formal release.

What’s New?

The game I played has certainly changed. The game will now have a proper single-player campaign, a range of new block types, and a system allow for siege engines to be turned into automatons. Being able to automate your hardware should be a lot of fun, and also make some of the more complex creations a little more manageable too.

“First and foremost V1.0 will bring the final island for Besiege’s singleplayer campaign, Krolmar. Krolmar is an ancient & mysterious desert island, filled with new enemies to slaughter, fortresses to obliterate & secret magics to unravel. With it’s stunning visuals and challenging levels, Krolmar brings a fitting finale to the campaign.” – Steam

What’s Next?

Well, this certainly isn’t the end. Hitting version 1.0 it’s kind of the beginning really. The team already stated they’re working on new and improved versions, more features, and no doubt more crazy weapons too.

About the Game

“Besiege is a physics based building game in which you construct medieval siege engines and lay waste to immense fortresses and peaceful hamlets. Build a machine which can crush windmills, wipe out battalions of brave soldiers and transport valuable resources, defending your creation against cannons, archers and whatever else the desperate enemies have at their disposal. Create a trundling behemoth, or take clumsily to the skies, and cause carnage in fully destructible environments. Ultimately, you must conquer every Kingdom by crippling their castles and killing their men and livestock, in as creative or clinical a manner as possible!”

Besiege is currently available for $9.99 / £6.99 / €7.99, however, keep in mind that the price will go up after the launch.