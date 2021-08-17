Bethesda Accidentally Confirms a Quake Remaster?

Putting to one side spin-offs or multiplayer-focused titles, it has been over 15 years now since the gaming community last saw an official installment to the Quake franchise. Quite a huge amount of time when you consider just how revolutionary the original titles were taking all the fantastic work seen in games such as Doom and then cranking the volume up to 11. – Is the franchise currently dead though? Well, officially speaking, it’s at least dormant, but following a report via Kotaku, Bethesda just dropped a pretty huge hint that something is happening and will be set for an official announcement seemingly in the very near future!

Bethesda Teases Somethings Coming From Quake?

Following the announcement of the official QuakeCon 2021 schedule, while it contained pretty much everything you might expect for such an event, for a brief moment there has something very interesting listed under the ‘Let’s Talk Quake’ panel description.

“Quake is back, in this special stream John Linneman from Digital Foundry talks to Jerk Gustafsson of Machine Games about the title’s iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them. The pair will also discuss the additional content Machine Games have contributed to this revitalized edition.”

So, just in case you didn’t spot it, the key item of interest here is the words ‘revitalized edition’. What does this mean? Well, the short answer is, we don’t know, based on the general connotations this has, however, the community (and I think I agree) believes that Bethesda may be shortly set to announce some version of a Quake remaster and/or remake!

What Do We Think?

Given how iconic the original Quake is, and, of course, the current trend for remakes/remasters, giving this title an up-to-date lick of graphical gloss not only makes a lot of sense but would clearly be hugely anticipated by the Quake gaming community. Who knows though, perhaps we might be looking at something of the entire original trilogy getting the remaster treatment as a triple-whammy bundle!

In pouring some cold water over this, however, since this has now been removed, it’s entirely possible that whoever wrote the listing either made a mistake or got the wrong end of the stick. With Quakecon 2021 set to kick off this Thursday, however, if something ‘new’ or ‘old’ is coming from the Quake franchise, we don’t have long to wait before we find out for sure!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!