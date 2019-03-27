Bethesda is Releasing ‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood’ on July 26

New Trailer Released with Launch Date Announcement

Bethesda has revealed that two months from now, gamers will be able to play the next Wolfenstein game. Titled “Wolfenstein: Youngblood”, it is set 19 years following the events of Wolfestein II: The New Colossus.

Notably missing from the early teasers is the protagonist BJ Blazkowicz. Not only because he is a much older man in this game, but also because he has been captured by Nazis in the story. Therefore, the two lead characters this time will be his twin daughters Jess and Soph, who will launch a rescue mission in Nazi-occupied Paris.

What Else is New in Wolfenstein: Youngblood?

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is pivoting in a different direction in gameplay as well. For the first time, it will be an open-ended shooter with two protagonists. In case users do not have any live person to play with, there will be an AI bot available to take their place.

While that normally means both players have to buy their own copy of the game, Bethesda will be offering a “Buddy Pass” to those who buy the Deluxe Edition version ($39.99). This will allow another player to get all the benefits of the full game while paying only $10 more. Apparently, Bethesda will allow players to share this pass to multiple friends. Under the condition that only one of them can use it at the same time.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will launch simultaneously on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch starting July 26th.

