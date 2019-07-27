Bethesda Mocked For Doom Trilogy Switch Log-In Requirements

With the recent release of the Doom Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch, you would’ve been forgiven for thinking that in terms of gaming releases, it would be hard to cock this one up. The trilogy is, after all, well over 20 years old now and has been ported to numerous systems numerous times! Quite frankly, it’d be hugely harder to get this wrong than right!

In a report via Kotaku, however, Bethesda has, somehow, conspired to find a way to do exactly this. How? Well, by making the creation (and logging in) to a Bethesda.net account a required part of playing the games!

Doom Trilogy Requires Online Log-In

Somehow, for some reason, Bethesda has decided to make the Doom Trilogy game on the Switch require an online log-in to play. Now, users are perhaps used to this style of DRM protection, but there is a key factor to note here. This is the first and only time that any of the original 3 Doom games have required anyone to create an account to play them.

Think about it. A trilogy (of which at least 2 of which were created before the ‘internet’ was really a thing) now requires an online connection.

While the first two part of the trilogy only requires a single ‘log-in’ to play, Doom 3 (bizarrely) requires you to log in each and every time you play. As you might expect, the internet has responded with various game images mocking Bethesda for this decision.

I am, however, honestly shaking my head in disbelief at this decision!

What Do We Think?

Frankly, this decision is absolute madness! Why introduce this logging in process now? And why for the Switch version? – I honestly can’t see what this achieves other than Bethesda finding fresh ways to annoy their fans!

Call me crazy, but I suspect that this aspect of the Doom Trilogy will be patched out in the coming days. Rightly so too!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!