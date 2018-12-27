Bethesda Offer Fallout 76 Cheaters A Path To Forgiveness

Fallout 76 Cheaters

Despite Fallout 76 having clearly sold exceptionally poorly, it seems that some people still couldn’t resist cheating in the game. In fairness, it’s a problem that tends to affect most online shooting games at one point or another. Bethesda hasn’t, however, been shy in handing out the ban hammer where it deemed it necessary.

It seems, however, that Bethesda is willing to offer some of those affected with this a path to forgiveness.

In a report via Polygon, a number of people banned have been contacted and offered the opportunity to have their ban overturned. All they have to do is (essentially) write an essay on why they cheated.

An Interesting But Not Unique Idea

It’s easy to argue that the concept isn’t a bad one. It is, after all, an idea that many other game developers have used over the years. Put simply, public contrition in which the cheater has to explain to the community why they made that choice. It isn’t, of course, a method without its critics. It is, however, popular and at the very least gives everyone an opportunity to understand the situation better.

“I Don’t Think This Ban Was Fair”

With many claiming to have been banned without cheating, there is some suspicion that 3rd-party mods might be the issue. Either way, Bethesda has rather smartly worked around this by instead asking to not write why they cheated, but specifically why cheating in a video game is wrong.

While Bethesda has yet to officially confirm that this is happening, the amount of evidence presented seems fairly conclusive. So if you are cheating at Fallout 76, you best get your creative writing cap on!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!