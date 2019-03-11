Bethesda Releases ‘Wasteland Superhero’ Trailer for Rage 2

Violent Fun in the Wasteland

Bethesda is gearing up for the launch of Rage 2 in a few weeks. This time they have put together a fun little ‘Wasteland Superhero’ trailer for the upcoming game. It shows off the various arsenal available and all the creative ways you can kill opponents.

The trailer actually reminds me a lot like Far Cry Blood Dragon, and shows a lighter side to the game not often seen. Especially following the 9-minute gameplay they released a few weeks prior seen below, which made it seem just like another generic shooter:

When is Rage 2 Coming Out?

Bethesda is launching Rage 2 on May 14th, 2019. It will be a simultaneous release for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

There are no official system requirements yet and the game is only available for pre-order directly via Bethesda’s website or Launcher program.

Is Rage 2 Coming to Steam?

While some Bethesda games are available on Steam such as Prey and Fallout 4. They both mention ‘Steam DRM’ on their listing, which is oddly present on the Rage 2 landing page. So this suggests that the company may be taking the risk of making it purely an exclusive on their own platform. Just like they did with Fallout 76.