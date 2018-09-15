Bethesda Says They Want Fallout 76 To Last “Forever”

Following it’s massive and somewhat surprising announcement last Summer (can we say ‘last’ now?) Fallout 76 has been one of the most anticipated releases on the gaming calendar. It will represent the first Fallout game to ever have multiplayer elements and while to some that’s a great breath of new air, to others, that’s concerning.

In regards to the long-term prospects of the game though, Bethesda seem committed. In a report via PCGamesN, Pete Hines has said that Bethesda plans to make Fallout 76 last “forever”.

Can It Last Forever?

Ok, so forever might be a bit of an exaggeration. In the report though it is clear that Bethesda does not want this game to be a ‘flash in the pan’ and are committed to making this experience last for a very long time. Pete Hines is clearly looking for the game to replicate the long-term success. Specifically, that which has been seen in games such as Fallout 4 and Skyrim. He has said: “Those games have been out for four and seven years. And there are literally hundreds of thousands of people playing those games every single day. Every single month.”

When Is It Out?

Fallout 76 will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on November 14th.

With the map reportedly set to be around 4 times larger than that seen in Fallout 4, for me personally, this game has quite a lot going for it. Yes, I know, some people are a bit worried about the direction it’s going. I daresay though that despite having a few bugs on launch (as most multiplayer games do) this will quickly become a fan favourite.

It’s not going to last forever, but this could be popular for a long time to come!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!