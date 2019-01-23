Bethesda Shuts Down Fallout 76 ‘Free-To-Play’ Rumours

Fallout 76

We’re a little over 2 months now since the release of Fallout 76 and if one thing is certain, it’s that the game has been a pretty huge flop for Bethesda. As I have noted on many occasions in the past, this is somewhat ironic as I actually rather enjoy the game. There has, however, been growing reports that a number of video game retailers have been shipping back hundreds (if not thousands) of copies of the game back to Bethesda. Why? Well, they’re simply not selling.

Recent best indications suggest that at the time of writing, Fallout 76 has only sold 1.5 million copies over it’s circa 10 weeks since launch. While that might sound like a lot, remember that Red Dead Redemption 2 sold 15 million copies in just 8 days!

The shipments being returned, however, has seen a growing rumour that this may have been Bethesda recalling the products. Specifically, with plans to launch a ‘free to play’ version. The company has, however, taken to Twitter to bluntly quash these rumours!

There is no truth to this rumor. — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 22, 2019

What Do We Think?

Given the poor sales, the chances of Fallout 76 moving to free-to-play does look likely. Regardless of what Bethesda says. Admittedly, just 2 months after launch might be too embarrassing a pill to swallow for the company and, as such, I think this speculation was a bit too soon. If you were to ask me my honest opinion though, I suspect that it will be free to play at some stage within the next 18-months.

With the Twitter post though, Bethesda may have awkwardly painted themselves into a corner. If they do switch the format, there isn’t only going to be a number of people who purchased the game unhappy, the community as a whole will delight in throwing this line at back them.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!