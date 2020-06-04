Big Navi Will Arrive Before Next-Gen Consoles Says AMD

That’s a pretty bold and clear statement. As Devinder Kumar, AMD’s Chief Financial Officer/CFO confirms that we’ll see NAVI 2 before next-gen consoles. That’ll be NAVI 2, the first RDNA 2 product from AMD. What’s interesting is that he’s basically saying PC-first. As we know the RDNA 2 technologies will be hitting next-gen consoles, namely the next Xbox and PlayStation consoles of course.

Big Navi

While those consoles have a somewhat fluid release date right now, both companies are gearing up for a seasonal launch around the holiday period. That means we should see RDNA 2 based products from AMD this year.

“There’s a lot of excitement for Navi 2, or what our fans have dubbed as the Big Navi” says Devinder Kumar, AMD’s CFO, at the recent Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference. “This will be our first RDNA 2 based product.” “Big Navi is a halo product,” Kumar added. “….enthusiasts love to buy the best, and we are certainly working on giving them the best. The RDNA 2 architecture goes through the entire stack ….it will go from mainstream GPUs, all the way up to the enthusiasts, and then the architecture also goes into the game console products…as well as our integrated APU products. This allows us to leverage the larger ecosystem, accelerate the development of exciting features like ray tracing and more.”

AMD

That’s a big push from AMD, and that means that we’ll have an enthusiast GPU product and their next-generation Zen 3 CPUs by the end of the year. If AMD can give Nvidia an unexpected kicking just like they have done Intel in recent years, it would be the icing on the cake to their incredible comeback. Of course, both Intel and Nvidia are cooking up some amazing next-gen technologies right now too.

Of course, performance, prices, specifications are still up in the air. What I do expect though, is that AMD really will go all-out with this one. I just pray that it’s enough. We’ll update you as soon as we know more.