Bill and Ted Movie Invites Fans to be Part of the Action!

So, a new Bill and Ted movie is on the way and we’re all hoping that it’ll remind us, once again, that we should probably try to be excellent to one another. If you do, however, want to be a part of the action, then the film is offering you an amazing opportunity!

Yes, by submitting a video of you rocking out to the film’s demo song, you might be lucky enough to make the final cut and appear on the big screen in Bill and Ted Face the Music!

Bill and Ted Face the Music

With a 30-second demo track, the filmmakers are inviting you to submit your own video clip of you rocking out to it. You can be playing an instrument, smashing your air guitar, whatever you want! Best of all though, if they like what they see, you might end up making the final cut of the film!

Yes, you could be a part of Bill and Ted Face the Music. Albeit, probably not a big enough one to start your SAG application.

Where Can I Learn More?

Details of what they’re looking for (and how to submit your clip) can be found on their official website via the link here! – All they’re asking for is variety! Oh, and that you submit your video clip before May 20th.

“We want variety, and we want people to feel free to use their imagination and creativity. Rock out on air guitar. Or play a mop and a trash can lid. Just plain dancing is fine, too. We’re not looking for anything specific, just fun and originality and a certain emotional quality that’s impossible to specify, but usually emerges when people are having a good time!”

Bill and Ted Face the Music hits theatres on August 21st and we look forward to (maybe) seeing you in it!