Bill Gates is Stepping Down From Microsoft’s Board of Directors

For twenty years now, Bill Gates has largely taken a back seat role at Microsoft. Originally founding the company back in 1975, he has preferred in more recent years to spend his more time more on his charity projects. This even includes (and I’m not joking) him attempting to re-invent the toilet. What he has done throughout this time, however, is to always remain on the board of directors.

Well, in a report via Engadget, this is set to change. Bill Gates has formally announced that he is also now stepping down from that role as well.

Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft Board

In a statement, Bill Gates has confirmed that following the outbreak of the Coronavirus, he now wants to devote even more time to his philanthropic work. He is, however, keen to emphasize that he is (in no way) stepping away from Microsoft as a whole.

“I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve – Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway – to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change. The leadership at the Berkshire companies and Microsoft has never been stronger, so the time is right to take this step. With respect to Microsoft, stepping down from the board in no way means stepping away from the company. Microsoft will always be an important part of my life’s work and I will continue to be engaged with Satya and the technical leadership to help shape the vision and achieve the company’s ambitious goals.”

What Do We Think?

As huge a move as this might sound, it honestly really isn’t. We again should note that for the last 20-years, Bill Gates’s direct involvement in Microsoft has been significantly less critical. As such, him stepping away from the board will likely play no major role in how the company progresses. Nor indeed likely have any impact on the companies stock value.

It does, however, show that he is more than confident in the current CEO CEO Satya Nadella. With a new operating system reportedly planned in the next couple of years, however, it’s going to be interesting to see what comes.

What do you think? Are you surprised by this announcement? – Let us know in the comments!