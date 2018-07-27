Biostar Announces B450MHC and B450MH Motherboards

Two New B450 Motherboards

AMD is officially launching their B450 chipset by the end of July. So motherboard manufacturers like Biostar have now begun announcing new models sporting this chipset. The two new Biostar models are the B450MHC and B450MH, both affordable mid-range models offering essentials for a low price.

Both use a micro-ATX form factor and have two DDR4 DIMM slots available. This supports up to 32GB kits running in 1866, 2133, 2400, 2667, 2933 or 3200MHz. The two boards are also quite identical in features and looks. The main difference being M.2 PCIe and SATA SSD support, which is only available in the B450MH version.

At the rear, there are four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports as well as two USB 2.0 ports available. There are also three analog audio jacks via a Realtek ALC887 HD audio codec, as well as a Gigabit Ethernet port via a Realtek RTL 8111H controller. For legacy input devices, there is a PS/2 port, and the built-in display output ports include an HDMI and a VGA port.

How Much Are These Biostar Motherboards?

The B450MHC has an MSRP of only $65 USD. For those who are going to use an M.2 SSD, the B450MH costs only $5 more at $65 USD.

