Biostar Confirms Intel Motherboard Support for AMD SAM

/ 26 mins ago
biostar logo mds

Biostar, a leading brand of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, has today announced that new BIOS updates will be made available for their Intel 400 series motherboards to support the AMD Smart Access Memory technology.

Biostar Confirms Intel Motherboard Support for AMD SAM 1

Biostar to Add Intel Motherboard Support for AMD Smart Access Memory

AMD Smart Access Memory (SAM) allows the CPU to get full access to the GPU memory, users will gain up to 11% in gaming performance. BIOSTAR consumers can now enjoy an extra performance boost with their Intel 400 series motherboards pairing 10th Gen Intel Core processors and AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.

With the release of the new BIOS update (expected in January 2021), through the following steps, owners of their motherboards will be able to enable this technology on their Intel CPU/Radeon GPU based systems:

Step 1. Enter BIOS
Step 2. Go to “Advanced”
Step 3. Select “PCI Subsystem Settings”
Step 4. Enable “Above 4G Decoding”
Step 5. Auto “Re-size BAR Support”
Step 6. Press “F10″to save settings and reboot

Biostar Confirms Intel Motherboard Support for AMD SAM 2

Where Can I Learn More?

In announcing the news, Biostar has confirmed that the following motherboards will receive updated BIOS information for the support of AMD SAM.

  • RACING Z490GTA EVO
  • RACING Z490GTA
  • RACING Z490GTN
  • Z490A-SILVER
  • Z490T-SILVER
  • RACING B460GTA
  • RACING B460GTQ
  • H410MH
  • H410MHG

While the update/s will not be released until next month, for more information on where you obtain your files, you can check out the official Biostar website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Biostar Confirms Intel Motherboard Support for AMD SAM 3
Topics: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Is Ray Tracing a feature that you care about?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend