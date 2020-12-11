Biostar Confirms Intel Motherboard Support for AMD SAM

Biostar, a leading brand of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, has today announced that new BIOS updates will be made available for their Intel 400 series motherboards to support the AMD Smart Access Memory technology.

AMD Smart Access Memory (SAM) allows the CPU to get full access to the GPU memory, users will gain up to 11% in gaming performance. BIOSTAR consumers can now enjoy an extra performance boost with their Intel 400 series motherboards pairing 10th Gen Intel Core processors and AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.

With the release of the new BIOS update (expected in January 2021), through the following steps, owners of their motherboards will be able to enable this technology on their Intel CPU/Radeon GPU based systems:

Step 1. Enter BIOS

Step 2. Go to “Advanced”

Step 3. Select “PCI Subsystem Settings”

Step 4. Enable “Above 4G Decoding”

Step 5. Auto “Re-size BAR Support”

Step 6. Press “F10″to save settings and reboot

Where Can I Learn More?

In announcing the news, Biostar has confirmed that the following motherboards will receive updated BIOS information for the support of AMD SAM.

RACING Z490GTA EVO

RACING Z490GTA

RACING Z490GTN

Z490A-SILVER

Z490T-SILVER

RACING B460GTA

RACING B460GTQ

H410MH

H410MHG

While the update/s will not be released until next month, for more information on where you obtain your files, you can check out the official Biostar website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!