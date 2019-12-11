BIOSTAR Launches 1TB M700 M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

We all want a lot of storage capacity, well, at least most of us do. Luckily, fast storage has never been as cheap as it is at the moment. BIOSTAR just launched their new 1TB version fo their M700 M.2 NVMe SSD.

BIOSTAR M700 1TB NVMe SSD

The BIOSTAR M700 1TB drive is a mid-level budget-oriented drive which offers good performance on a budget. You won’t get groundbreaking performance figures, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t do good.

The M700 is a Gen.3 drive with a performance of up to 2000MB/s when reading and 1650MB/s when writing. There are no random performance figures made public in the specifications, so we’ll have to wait for 3rd party reviews to find out about them.

In general, BIOSTAR hasn’t revealed a whole about the drive. The published images do, however, reveal some information. It is built around the Silicon Motion SM2263XT controller which is a DRAM-less option.

The drive also supports AES256 encryption as well as end-to-end data protection.

At this time, there isn’t a whole lot of information on the official product page. In fact, there is only a small part of the specifications and no overview-description. That is probably something that will change shortly in which case, you can check it all out by clicking here.