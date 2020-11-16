Biostar Launches its P500 Portable SSD

Biostar, a leading brand of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, has today announced the launch of its all-new P500 Portable series SSD. Designed with the latest cutting-edge technology, the all-new P500 Portable series SSD from Biostar is fast, efficient, and durable, with an aluminium casing engineered to dissipate heat fast, protect from electrostatic discharge, provide structural rigidity and look stylish while doing it.

Biostar P500 Portable SSD

The sleek refined design language of the P500 Portable series SSD is further defined by its inbuilt RGB indicator light system with a unique smart switch that works by tilting the device in an angle of 45 degrees or above which in turn will automatically turn off the RGB lights of the SSD unit and turn the lights back on again when the device is laid flat on a surface. This smart switchless design further enhances the device’s protection against electrostatic discharge and data loss.

Available in capacities ranging from 512 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB, the new P500 Portable series SSD comes with a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C connector providing 10 Gbps of ultra-fast data transfer speeds powered by its superior NVMe storage technology which is extremely useful for content creators and gamers with faster load times, universal connectivity and BIOSTAR’s superior reliability for highly demanding storage solutions.

BIOSTAR promises the best portable storage solution in the market with their new P500 Portable SSD series. Whether you are a content creator or an avid gamer, the P500 series SSDs will deliver unrivaled performance in an affordable package, so consumers can store more DATA and save more money.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Biostar has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for their new P500 portable SSD nor how much we can expect it to cost when it does hit retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this new portable SSD design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

