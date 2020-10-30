Biostar Launches the New B450MX Motherboard

BIOSTAR, a leading brand of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, today announces the B450MX motherboard.



Designed to run the AMD Ryzen processors with AMD’s B450 single chip architecture, the new B450MX motherboard from BIOSTAR is sleek and refined ready to handle gaming and casual content consumption like a champ.

Biostar B450MX Motherboard

Capable of holding up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM across 4DIMMs with an overclock capability of up to 4000Mhz, the B450MX motherboard from BIOSTAR is packed with features and functionality to entice consumers who are looking for a reliable entry level motherboard with an affordable price tag yet still retain the best technology in the market.

The B450MX motherboard is engineered with BIOSTAR’s signature Digital PWM technology capable of delivering stable power across the board enabling long-lasting performance and reliability. Features like PCIe 3.0 fully take advantage of the digital PWM technology while stably delivering a bit rate of 8GT/s with enhanced signal and data integrity.



PCIe M.2 32Gb/s is also present in the new B450MX motherboard providing users with 5 times faster data transfer rates compared to SATA III 6Gb/s under lower latency.

Additionally, the new B450MX motherboard carry’s USB 3.2 Gen 1 which delivers a noticeable performance boost compared to older technology with data transfer speeds reaching 5Gbps as well as storage technology like SATA III 6Gbps which is 2 times faster than the older SATA 3G.

Features

Supports AMD Ryzen APU / CPU

AMD B450 single chip architecture

Supports 4-DIMM DDR4-1866/ 2133/ 2400/ 2667/ 2933(OC)/ 3200(OC)/3600(OC)/ 4000(OC)/ 4066(OC)/ 4133(OC)/ 4200(OC)/ 4266(OC)/ 4333+(OC) up to 128 GB Memory

Supports Realtek Gigabit LAN

Supports USB 3.2 Gen1

Supports M.2(32Gb/s)

Supports HDMI 4K resolution

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Biostar has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for the B450MX motherboard nor how much we can anticipate its cost will be with retailers. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!