Biostar Lists A Yet Unannounced AMD Ryzen Processor

With the launch of the AMD Ryzen 3000 processors earlier this year, they have so far proven to be very popular with both critics and consumers. With some of the HEDT models still to come (specifically the 3950X and Threadrippers), however, it seems that Biostar may have revealed a surprise is also on the way.

In a report via TechPowerUp, a Biostar listing has confirmed that a yet unannounced Ryzen processor is coming! One that I don’t think many would’ve expected! Well, I certainly wasn’t any way.

Biostar List AMD Ryzen 3900 CPU

At least at the time of writing, the AMD Ryzen 3900X represents the ‘flagship’ model of the current 3rd-generation range. In the listing, however, it seems that AMD may be preparing to launch a non-X version.

As you can see above, this will come with a reduced clock speed but also with a significantly lower TDP of 65w (compared to the 3900X 105w). So, who exactly is this CPU going to appeal itself to?

What Do We Think?

As above, this release (if proven to be true) is entirely unexpected. Admittedly, however, it could certainly have an appeal to the market. Particularly for those interested in the high core/thread counts offered in the Ryzen rage as this will likely share the 12/24 of the main 3900X. This release will, however, have an appeal to those who are more conscious of the power and cooling requirements for the more high-end releases.

Put simply, it’s an interesting middle ground.

As for when this will hit the market? We have literally no idea. It will, however, be interesting to see how consumers react to it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!