Biostar Lists A Yet Unannounced AMD Ryzen Processor

/ 7 hours ago
amd ryzen logo MDS

With the launch of the AMD Ryzen 3000 processors earlier this year, they have so far proven to be very popular with both critics and consumers. With some of the HEDT models still to come (specifically the 3950X and Threadrippers), however, it seems that Biostar may have revealed a surprise is also on the way.

In a report via TechPowerUp, a Biostar listing has confirmed that a yet unannounced Ryzen processor is coming! One that I don’t think many would’ve expected! Well, I certainly wasn’t any way.

Biostar List AMD Ryzen 3900 CPU

At least at the time of writing, the AMD Ryzen 3900X represents the ‘flagship’ model of the current 3rd-generation range. In the listing, however, it seems that AMD may be preparing to launch a non-X version.

As you can see above, this will come with a reduced clock speed but also with a significantly lower TDP of 65w (compared to the 3900X 105w). So, who exactly is this CPU going to appeal itself to?

AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs Now Available

What Do We Think?

As above, this release (if proven to be true) is entirely unexpected. Admittedly, however, it could certainly have an appeal to the market. Particularly for those interested in the high core/thread counts offered in the Ryzen rage as this will likely share the 12/24 of the main 3900X. This release will, however, have an appeal to those who are more conscious of the power and cooling requirements for the more high-end releases.

Put simply, it’s an interesting middle ground.

As for when this will hit the market? We have literally no idea. It will, however, be interesting to see how consumers react to it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Do you like RGB?

    View Results

  • Archives