Biostar Racing Z490GTN Motherboard Review

BIOSTAR manufactures a number of different products though they are likely most well-known for their motherboards. In anticipation of their upcoming Z590 board, today we will be taking a look at the BIOSTAR Racing Z490GTN Motherboard. Designed for Intel’s 10th generation of CPUs, the Z490 series was the top-tier chipset for Intel CPUs before Z590 came along. With the new Z590 boards coming ever so soon, is Z490 still a viable option? Well, we would like to think so, especially as the prices will hopefully come down in the coming weeks. Previously, we have taken a look at various Z490 motherboards and with that in mind, let’s get started and see what the Biostar Racing Z490GTN has to offer.

Biostar Racing Z490GTN

The Z490 chipset when first launched offered all the features most users would need to make the most of their Intel 10th Gen processors. Now, with Z590 we are seeing some great new features, but some of them are only available to those using the 11th Gen CPUs. This means users still using 10th Gen CPUs would need to upgrade their CPU to make the most of the Z590 chipset.

The Biostar Z490GTN offers support for RAM up to 4400+MHz in OC mode, PCIe Gen3 M.2 drives, Intel Optane support and even WiFi 6. For those who are not currently planning to update to the latest and greatest Intel CPU, these features should be more than enough for most.

Features

Supports 10th/ 11th Generation Intel Core™ Processor

Intel Z490 single chip architecture

Supports 2-DIMM DDR4- 2666/ 2800/ 2933

3200(OC)/3600(OC)/ 3800(OC)/ 4000(OC)/ 4400+(OC) up to 64 GB Memory

Supports PCIe M.2 (32Gb/s)

Supports Intel Optane Technology

Supports HDMI 4K resolution

Supports GbE LAN

Supports WiFi 6 (No Wifi 6 card included)

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Manufacturer Motherboard product page here.

For included accessories, we have, 4x SATA Cables, WIFI antenna cables, rear IO shield, a couple of stickers, a driver CD that will likely be outdated by the time you receive it and an installation guide.