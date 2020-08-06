Biostar Unveils A32M2 (A320) Micro-ATX Motherboard

BIOSTAR, a leading brand of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, today announces the A32M2 Micro ATX motherboard designed to run the latest AMD Ryzen processors. BIOSTAR has been a brand providing robust, highly reliable motherboards for many years and has a wide range of models on both Intel and AMD platforms to choose from and a plethora of supplementary components catering to many user preferences.

Modern technology meets sleek, refined form factor as BIOSTAR’s all-new A32M2 Micro ATX motherboard is unveiled to the world built on AMD’s A320 single chip architecture capable of supporting the latest Ryzen CPUs as well as the latest A-series APU’s. Designed with daily content consumers and office workstations in mind, the BIOSTAR’s A32M2 motherboard is made to be the best bang for the buck motherboard amongst its competitors, equipped with 2 DIMMs of DDR4 memory that supports up to 32G maximum capacity, PCIe 3.0 that carries a bit rate of 8GT/s with enhanced signal and data integrity while increases channel improvement.

Biostar A32M2 Micro-ATX Motherboard

PCIe M.2 32 Gb/s that delivers higher bandwidth under lower latency and is 5 times faster compared with SATA III 6 Gb/s, HDMI 4K2K port that expresses bright and highly detailed content for an immersive visual experience, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 USB that delivers compelling performance boost with speeds up to 5 Gbps built to be backwards compatible with all existing USB devices making the A32M2 motherboard an ideal choice for people who has the need a solid system for basic office work as well as casual content consumption like to watch TV shows and movies online such as YouTube or Netflix or listen to music and play some games.

Designed to last the A32M2 motherboard is equipped with many additional features like Realtek RTL8111H GbE LAN engineered with BIOSTAR’s proprietary Super LAN Surge Protection technology, providing much-needed network stability and protection from electrical surges or lightning strikes.

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official Biostar product website via the link here!

Ready For Day to Day Use!

The A32M2 motherboard comes with a fully packed rear I/O panel ready with all the essential ports necessary for day to day use. 4x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports and 2x USB 2.0 ports are some of the most useful connectivity options available in the A32M2 motherboard with additional features like 1x PS/2 Mouse port and a PS/2 Keyboard port as well as a VGA Port to complement its already amazing HDMI 4K2K port is available for users supported by 3 Rear audio ports designed to run on Realtek ALC887 audio technology providing 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio.

All in all, the BIOSTAR A32M2 motherboard has kept up with the international standard that BIOSTAR is renowned for with their AM4 based motherboard range and looks to provide casual users like students and office workers a budget-friendly motherboard with a sleek space-saving form factor fitting for a small organized home or office workstation as a cost-efficient, highly reliable, long-lasting product.