BioWare Co-Founders Receive ‘Order of Canada’ Honours

For Revolutionary Impact on Video Games

BioWare co-founders Ray Muzyka and Greg Zeschuk are the latest members of the Order of Canada. The Order of Canada began in 1967 as a fitting way to recognize outstanding individual achievements and contributions to society. Exemplifying the motto DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM (“They desire a better country”). Or as the official Canadian Government website puts it, these honors are for Canadians who are “changing the game“.

The country’s Governor General Julie Payette bestows this honor on the duo for their “revolutionary contributions to the videogame industry as a developer and co-founder of an internationally renowned studio”.

Although Muzyka and Zeschuk have since left game development, the impact they have left since the company’s founding in 1995 up until their departure in 2010 is undeniable. Changing the (video) game landscape for the better, not just in Canada but worldwide.

During their stint at BioWare, the company released award winning games such as Mass Effect, Baldur’s Gate, and more.

What Does Muzyka and Zeschuk Think of the Honours?

“It was shocking,” Zeschuk tells CBC News. “We just try to do great stuff and try and help people and try and work with great people and build things, and to be recognized for that is really an amazing honour.”

The pair first met at the University of Alberta back in 1995. Co-founding the company shortly with fellow student Augustine Yip.

From there, the company grew with eight global offices and 1,500 employees worldwide. Muzyka and Zeschuk believe they are receiving the honor due to Bioware’s international success. Furthermore, most likely because the headquarters remain in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

These days, Zeschuk owns the Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Company and the Biera gastropub in Edmonton’s Ritchie neighbourhood. Muzyka mentors entrepreneurs in information technology, health-tech and medical innovation industries through his company ThresholdImpact.