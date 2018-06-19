BitTorrent Sold To Blockchain Start-Up For $140m

When it comes to peer-to-peer applications, BitTorrent is probably one of the most popular available. Ok, with the possible exception of uTorrent. Allowing users to download data from various sharing sources, such programs are widely popular for sharing of files. Particularly those of a large size.

It may, however, come as a bit of a surprise that BitTorrent has in a report via NeoWin, been sold. The sale, believed to be for around $140m, has been made to a blockchain start-up company called Tron.

Who is Tron?

In truth, I personally know very little about them. I do, however, understand that the company is run by Justin Sun who is probably best known for his former associated with Ripple Labs. So at this point, you are probably wondering who they are and what do they do.

Tron’s main ethos as a company is an attempt to decentralise the internet. As such, the acquisition of a peer-to-peer networking application does make a lot of sense and could play a major part in their future development.

Value In the Sale And Mining Potential

It is believed that the $140m sale figure has been arrived at based on around $1 per active user on BitTorrent. With this purchase in place though, it does move Tron one step closer to their plans. There are also reports that Tron may look to implement this system as part of developing their blockchain technology. Something which is clearly very popular at the moment.

If you are wondering if this is something BitTorrent users should be worried about, personally, I don’t think so. We will, of course, monitor what comes of this with great interest.

What do you think? Is this purchase a shrewd move by Tron? – Let us know in the comments!