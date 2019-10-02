BitFenix Announce the Nova Mesh TG 4 ARGB

The BitFenix NOVA is on a bit of a comeback tour it seems. We first reviewed it four years ago! Then we reviewed it again two years ago when it got some tempered glass! However, it seems BitFenix aren’t done with it yet. The new model features their new Mesh TG design. A fresh look, a few nips and tucks, and a dose of addressable RGB. Overall, that sounds like the recipe for success in today’s PC market.

BitFenix Nova Mesh TG 4 ARGB

The core of the NOVA MESH TG is its clean design, well balanced between a perfectly organized interior structure and the sleek exterior design complemented with smoked tempered glass side panel. Its design boasts of multiple features that enhance the ease of installation and use such as the user-friendly installation, noise dampening material, removable high-density mesh dust filter and dual-chamber design.



Features

The NOVA MESH TG comes with a PSU shroud hiding the PSU and up to two HDDs beneath it. Furthermore, three SSDs can be attached to the back of the motherboard tray. 23 mm cable management space behind the motherboard tray makes cable routing easy too. With the drive-trays out of the way, the NOVA MESH TG provides plenty of space for graphics cards with a length up to 340mm.

Cooling

The Bitfenix NOVA MESH TG comes preinstalled with 4x high-performance fans. They’re the BitFenix Spectre A-RGB fans, for more efficient cooling performance. The Spectre A-RGB fans are also very quiet at under 22 dBA. Plus they come with ASUS AURA Sync!

There’s also room for up to a 360 mm Radiator and 3 x 120 mm fans. The top 240 mm exhaust and the rear 120 mm exhaust maintains a good balance of air intake and exhaust. Plus, there are dust filters on all the main air intakes.

Price and Availability

BitFenix didn’t send out a price with their press release. However, you can check the up to date information on their site here.