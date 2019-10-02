BitFenix Announce the Nova Mesh TG 4 ARGB

/ 2 hours ago

The BitFenix NOVA is on a bit of a comeback tour it seems. We first reviewed it four years ago! Then we reviewed it again two years ago when it got some tempered glass! However, it seems BitFenix aren’t done with it yet. The new model features their new Mesh TG design. A fresh look, a few nips and tucks, and a dose of addressable RGB. Overall, that sounds like the recipe for success in today’s PC market.

BitFenix Nova Mesh TG 4 ARGB

The core of the NOVA MESH TG is its clean design, well balanced between a perfectly organized interior structure and the sleek exterior design complemented with smoked tempered glass side panel. Its design boasts of multiple features that enhance the ease of installation and use such as the user-friendly installation, noise dampening material, removable high-density mesh dust filter and dual-chamber design.


Features

The NOVA MESH TG comes with a PSU shroud hiding the PSU and up to two HDDs beneath it. Furthermore, three SSDs can be attached to the back of the motherboard tray. 23 mm cable management space behind the motherboard tray makes cable routing easy too. With the drive-trays out of the way, the NOVA MESH TG provides plenty of space for graphics cards with a length up to 340mm.

Cooling

The Bitfenix NOVA MESH TG comes preinstalled with 4x high-performance fans. They’re the BitFenix Spectre A-RGB fans, for more efficient cooling performance. The Spectre A-RGB fans are also very quiet at under 22 dBA. Plus they come with ASUS AURA Sync!

There’s also room for up to a 360 mm Radiator and 3 x 120 mm fans. The top 240 mm exhaust and the rear 120 mm exhaust maintains a good balance of air intake and exhaust. Plus, there are dust filters on all the main air intakes.

Price and Availability

BitFenix didn’t send out a price with their press release. However, you can check the up to date information on their site here.

Topics: , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Giveaways

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Who Is Your Favourite Graphics Card Brand?

    View Results

  • Archives