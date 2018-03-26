Bitspower Adds Digital RGB LED to Hexagon Flow Indicator

Now with Digital RGB LED

Cooling product manufacturer Bitspower is announcing an update to their Hexagon Flow indicator. Now sporting digital RGB LED compatibility, which is individually addressable. Furthermore, it is readily compatible with current motherboards that have a digital RGB controller built in. This includes ASRock‘s RGB LED, MSI‘s Mystic Light Sync, Gigabyte‘s RGB Fusion and ASUS‘ Aura Sync. Digital RGB LED uses only 3-pin connectors instead of 4-pin with analog RGB.

Like any regular flow indicator, the Bitspower BP-HFI-DRGB indicates the direction via the clear view housing. It is compatible with all fittings via G1/4″ thread and can be connected in multi-directional applications. It uses ceramic bearings and is a simple plug-and-play device measuring only 56.74 x 50 x 29 mm.

How Much is the Bitspower RGB LED Hexagon Flow Indicator?

No pricing information is available yet. However, watch out for it on the Bitspower website or from their reseller partners.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video