A Bizarre ‘COVID-19’ FPS Game Arrives on Steam!

I’m pretty certain that anyone who has occasionally delved into the Steam gaming underground has probably (at some point or another) encountered a game that, quite frankly, just seemed a bit weird. In something that is more than a little bizarre (for more than a few reasons), however, if you wish to fight the Coronavirus in a first-person shooter, well, apparently you can! – No, this isn’t an out of season April fools joke, ‘COVID-19’ is a real game and is available to buy now on Steam. Albeit, having looked at it, I’m not entirely certain why you would want to!

COVID-19 Video Game – Available on Steam!

Releasing nearly a month ago, I’ll freely admit that we haven’t exactly encountered this title as it came out the starters blocks. Then again, given that it only has 9 reviews so far, I don’t think many other people have either! – Let us be honest though, did you honestly think anyone would’ve had the nerve of making a game that (for all intents and purposes) was looking to cash in on the situation? Well, apparently at least one person did.

If you are, however, curious, the games official description reads:

“Evil corona monsters have populated the city. Kill them all and clear the streets of the virus! Monsters attack in waves. Reflect the waves, kill the bosses, unlock new areas and weapons. Collect the falling ammunition. Defeat the coronavirus! All monsters move exclusively by physics. They are of different types: some roll fast, others jump high, and they are of different sizes and survivability. The game consists of 8 waves, at the end of each there is a monster boss. Kill it to stop the wave and get a new weapon or key. The location consists of 9 zones, open new zones using the key, and use their unique auxiliary mechanisms. Select the starting zone first by jumping there from the plane. Have a good game and have fun!”

What Do We Think?

Retailing for £30.99, I would’ve liked to have tried this just to see if it is as awful as it looks. Who knows, it might be surprisingly good. Based on what I’ve seen, however, I think I’d sooner keep my money and live in ignorance. More than anything though, I’m honestly surprised that Steam has allowed this to go on sale. While they’ll always be a market for ‘edgy’ games, I think this one is perhaps a little too on the nose.

If you do, however, feel in a semi-masochistic mood, you can check out ‘COVID-19’s’ official Steam website via the link here!

What do you think? Have you played ‘COVID-19’? If so, what did you think about it? – Let us know in the comments!